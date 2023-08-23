Advisors with delicacy needed for Yoon’s new cabinet. August. 23, 2023 08:19. .

#1. “When they talk with the right logic, I cannot help but listen”



President Yoon Suk Yeol is said to have spoken these words to a lawyer while working in the prosecution. When opinions differed, his subordinate aides would subtly approach, using their “skills of persuasion,” and this often led to a change in his conclusions that had initially been resolute. One official remarked, "Since there were no heated arguments and no intransigence in reaching a decision, it seemed helpful for each other." Another source mentioned that although he initially opposed ideas quite stubbornly, with time, President Yoon would consider and accept the viewpoints of his junior colleagues. His unwavering stance often found support through the "subtle adjustments" made by his subordinates.



#2. “President Yoon always sees a big picture in the game”



Shortly after President Yoon's visit to Tokyo, Japan in March, which aimed at normalizing relations between South Korea and Japan, a senior presidential official made such comment, likening his approach to playing the board game of Go. Despite the Japanese media's "jab punches" to put a spin on the bilateral discussions between the heads of state in their favor, the prevailing observation was that Japan would eventually align with President Yoon's proposals. This description seemed to have grasped President Yoon's style in hindsight, especially considering the trilateral cooperation established during the U.S.-Korea-Japan summit at Camp David. However, this doesn't negate the need for advisors who can skillfully complement the president's bold style and occasionally offer alternative perspectives to achieve synergy.



In fact, during his presidential campaign in the winter of 2021, Yoon emphasized, "If I become president, I will delegate authority to the best talents and experts, run a government system that assigns them tasks based on trust." Yoon also mentioned plans to streamline the pool of advisors and establish sector-specific public-private joint committees to form a government with professionalism and efficiency.



Nonetheless, even after winning the presidential and local elections and entering his second year in office, there remains a prevailing sentiment within the ruling party that little is visible besides the president's pronounced influence. In the meantime, President Yoon has been more prominently asserting his views, using strong language such as "blind pursuers of communist totalitarianism," "false propaganda," and "scheming and unethical maneuvers." As the president's intentions become more prominent, discussions of differing opinions among advisors and debates between the presidential office and ministries on agendas appear relatively limited.



Within the ruling party, interpretations are suggesting that a few advisors, administrative officials, and lawmakers who briefly accompanied President Yoon during his summer vacation on Jeodo Island might be gaining more trust from Mr. Yoon. In the run-up to the next general election, where everything about the president can be considered as a "signal,” however, this raises the concern that the focus might be placed on the president's intent rather than the creative capacity of the ministries. The delicacy of advisors is necessary for the meticulous implementation of the three major reforms in labor, education, pensions, and the subsequent actions following the U.S.-Korea-Japan summit. President Yoon is preparing a cabinet reshuffle in the second year of his term. Personnel reshuffle must be based on one’s competence rather than the president’s personal ties; it would be undeniably the best way to serve his people.



한국어