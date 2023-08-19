‘I came to America to continue playing football,’ says Messi. August. 19, 2023 08:28. hun@donga.com.

The reason why "God of Football" Lionel Messi (35, Inter Miami, pictured) left Europe for the U.S. has been officially disclosed.



At the official press conference held at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, Messi said, “From the first day I arrived in the United States, I was welcomed by many fans. They treat me very lavishly. I am grateful for this moment.” Messi said about the reason for choosing Inter Miami, saying, “After a lot of consideration, I made the decision together with my family. I chose to come here because I wanted to continue to enjoy football, which I have always liked in my entire life.”



Messi is winning the hearts of American fans by explosively scoring goals (nine goals) in six consecutive games since his professional soccer debut in the United States. Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France in June and chose a "surprising transfer" to Inter Miami, held an official press conference for the first time since arriving in the United States last month.



The press conference was held ahead of the 2023 Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday. Messi expressed his satisfaction with the move to the American professional soccer league, saying, "I can say that I am happy now, considering the results I have demonstrated on the field as well as my family's daily life."



한국어