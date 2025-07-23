Two Korean horror films explore apartment noise anxieties

Two new Korean horror-thriller films are tapping into a source of everyday dread familiar to many apartment dwellers: noise between floors. One is "Noise," a theatrical release, and the other is "84 Square Meters," now streaming on Netflix.Set in the claustrophobic confines of high-rise living, both films feature protagonists who have just achieved the milestone of homeownership, only to be plagued by unsettling disturbances from the units above. Though united by this theme, the two titles take distinct creative approaches."Noise," starring Lee Seon-bin as Seo Joo-young, embraces classic horror conventions, especially the use of sound. The film fully leverages its big-screen format, deploying sharp, unsettling audio cues to keep audiences on edge. Seo, a woman with hearing loss, is drawn into a search for her missing sister, who had clashed with neighbors over incessant upstairs noise. Thudding footsteps and eerie ambient sounds fuel the tension.An inventive twist lies in the protagonist’s hearing impairment. Some of the film’s creepiest moments come from a voice-recognition AI app she uses. The app begins detecting disturbing utterances even when no one is present. These scenes, coupled with eerie feedback from her hearing aids, lend a fresh dimension to the genre’s familiar tropes.Meanwhile, "84 Square Meters," starring Kang Ha-neul as Noh Woo-seong, opts for a more grounded, psychological tone. Though both films share the same sound director, "84 Square Meters" leans more toward suspense than jump scares. The story focuses not just on the noise, but on Noh’s downward spiral. Struggling with debt and chasing losses from a cryptocurrency scam, his life unravels when a noise complaint derails a critical moment to sell his holdings—leading to devastating financial collapse.The film’s most chilling scene is not supernatural but economic: Noh’s missed opportunity and the subsequent fallout reflect a fear many viewers find far more immediate. "84 Square Meters" critiques contemporary Korean society’s fixation on real estate, corruption in construction, and class division, particularly among younger generations. Its horror stems from financial insecurity rather than ghosts.Both films lose some momentum in their final acts. "Noise" shifts toward traditional ghost and possession territory, somewhat diminishing its psychological tension. "84 Square Meters" introduces an implausible twist involving a hidden mastermind, which undermines the realism it had carefully constructed.Despite these flaws, both films have resonated with critics and audiences. "Noise" has drawn over 1.5 million moviegoers since its June 25 release, according to the Korean Film Council. "84 Square Meters" has reached No. 3 on Netflix’s global movie chart, according to streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol. Both titles stand out for their relatable subject matter, strong performances, and fresh take on familiar fears.김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com