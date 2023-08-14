South Korea’s captain Son also takes helm at Tottenham. August. 14, 2023 08:10. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

South Korean forward Son Heung-min was named the captain of Tottenham Hotspur in nine years since he joined the English Premier League. He became the second South Korean player who took the lead in an EPL football club, following Park Ji-sung who first joined Manchester United, and later moved and was selected as the captain of Queens Park Rangers 11 years ago in the 2012-2013 season. A total of 16 South Korean players including Son have played or are currently part of the EPL.



Tottenham announced on its official website last Saturday when the 2023-2024 EPL season started that Son will be the club's new captain, adding that he is fully qualified to be the lead on the team on the grounds that he scored 23 goals last season to receive the Premier League Golden Boot award. London-based news media outlet Evening Standard commented that Son is widely loved and trusted among the club's fans. Center-back Cristian Romero and England midfielder James Maddison, who moved to Tottenham from Leicester in July, will help the new captain in their new role as vice-captain.



“It’s such a big honor to captain this huge club,” said Son, adding that it is a “big surprise” and a “very proud moment.” He also promised to work hard to live up to expectations as not only the squad's lead but also one of its players. “I’ve already said to the players that everyone should feel like a captain, on and off the pitch,” he said to his team players who welcomed their new captain with a big hand.



Ange Postecoglou, who only became Tottenham's new head coach before this season began, explained that Son is an ideal choice for the team, saying, “Sonny has great leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch.” He commended him as a popular and world-class player, adding, "He has enormous respect from everyone in the dressing room.” The head coach also highly appreciated Son's contributions to the team and the fact that he leads the South Korean national team.



한국어