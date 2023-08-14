Wholesale prices of cabbages jump 161% month-on-month. August. 14, 2023 08:10. yesbro@donga.com.

Wholesale prices of cabbages increased 35% year-on-year due to the rainy season and extreme heat. Experts point out that the price of agricultural products may continue to increase as farming land equivalent to five times the land area of Yeouido, around 22.5 square meters, was impacted by typhoon Khanun.



According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation on Sunday, the wholesale price of cabbages on Friday averaged 25,760 won per 10 kilograms, 34.9% higher than the previous year. It is 160.7% higher than the previous month (9,880 won). Prices are growing due to diminishing supply due to bacterial soft rot, etc. The price of white radishes has also increased 6.1% compared to last year, averaging 29,320 won per 20 kilograms, a 127.3% jump from the previous month. Prices of green onions and spinach also rose 4.3% and 14.6%, respectively, from last year.



Prices of agricultural products are likely to grow further, as farms were impacted by the typhoon Khanun, which landed in Korea on Thursday. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the total land area impacted by the typhoon was 1,565.4 ha, 5.4 times the area of Yeouido of 290 ha. “The price of vegetables is likely to be less impacted, as Gangwon Province, the main farming area for cabbages and other vegetables, was not as severely damaged from the typhoon,” said an official with the Ministry of Agriculture.



