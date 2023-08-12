Kane is likely to go to Munich, where Kim Min-jae plays. August. 12, 2023 08:00. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

It has been reported that Harry Kane (30), who has worked with Son Heung-min (31) from Tottenham in the English Premier League (EPL), will transfer to Bayern Munich. This is one day before the start of the new EPL season. If this happens, Kane will play under the same roof with Kim Min-jae (27, Munich) in the German Bundesliga in the 2023-2024 season, which opens next Saturday.



The Athletic, a sports media outlet, reported on Friday, “Kane has agreed to join the Munich club. His contract is for four years. Kane is waiting for Tottenham's approval to go to Munich to complete a medical test and transfer process.” The transfer fee for Kane, proposed by Munich to Tottenham, is over 100 million euros, and it is known that if the option clause is included, it is close to 120 million euros (approximately 175 billion won).



Munich is the “Bundesliga giant” that has won the league 33 times, including 11 consecutive championships until last season. However, after "scoring machine" Robert Lewandowski (35) moved to FC Barcelona (Spain) in July last year, the team was struggling to find a replacement before signing Kane.



Kane is the leading striker in the EPL. Until last season, he played 320 EPL matches and scored 213 goals, the highest among active players. Including retired players, Kane has scored the second most goals ever, following Alan Shearer (53), who scored 260 goals. He was also the EPL top scorer three times. If Kane continues to play in the EPL, he can surpass Shearer and become the all-time leading scorer. But he may have wanted the championship trophy more because he has never won the EPL championship.



