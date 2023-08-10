Jang Hyun-seok signs a deal with LA Dodgers. August. 10, 2023 08:23. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Jang Hyun-seok, a right-handed pitcher from South Korea, has inked a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, securing a contract worth $900,000.



Leeco Sports Agency, Jang’s representative agency, disclosed that around 10 teams reached out to Jang following his announcement to pursue an MLB career. Despite receiving offers with higher financial terms than the Dodgers’, Jang was moved by the Dodgers’ dedication to the growth of its pitchers, the agency said.



The Dodgers were nearly at the brink of utilizing their entire assigned bonus pool for international prospects, which amounted to $4.144 million. However, striking a deal with the Chicago White Sox, the Dodgers exchanged two minor-league right-handed pitchers in return for additional international slot money and successfully secured a contract with Jang.



Standing tall at 190cm and weighing 90kg, Jang can throw a fastball at up to 156km/h, alongside curveballs, changeups, and sweepers. His ability to log significant innings on the mound goes well beyond what is typically expected of a high school pitcher. In the high school baseball league, Jang participated in 21 games, pitched 68 1/3 innings, and recorded 102 strikeouts. Notably, Jang earned a spot on the national baseball team’s roster for the Hangzhou Asian Games, marking the first case as a high school amateur player.



