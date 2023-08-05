Angels' Ohtani blasts his 40th homer of the season. August. 05, 2023 07:53. leper@donga.com.

Shohei Ohtani, the 29-year-old two-way sensation for the Los Angeles Angels, achieved a significant milestone in Major League Baseball (MLB) on Sunday, becoming the first player this season to reach 40th home runs.



In a home stand against Seattle on Friday, Ohtani started as the pitcher and batted second in the lineup. With the Angels leading 2-1 in the bottom of the 8th inning and no runners on base, Ohtani connected with a fastball thrown by Seattle's Isaiah Campbell, sending the 155 km/h pitch into the stands.



Earlier in the game, Ohtani had pitched four scoreless innings. However, beginning in the 5th inning, he relinquished his mound duties, shifting exclusively to designated hitter due to cramping symptoms in his right middle finger. "I had cramping not only in my finger but all over my body," Ohtani explained after the game. "Also, since it was a 0-0 tie at that point, I thought it was the right choice for the team for me to come out."



Ohtani's home run provided a 3-1 cushion for the Angels as they headed into the 9th inning. However, the Angels' closer, Carlos Estevez (31), surrendered a devastating grand slam to Seattle's 7th hitter, Teoscar Hernandez (31), flipping the score to 3-5. The defeat marked a three-game losing streak for the Angels.



