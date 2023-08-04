LH faces residents aspiring to terminate contracts. August. 04, 2023 07:59. soon9@donga.com,bless@donga.com.

Many inquiries have flooded in since the South Korean government announced to give the right to file a damage claim and the right to terminate a contract to around 12,000 households in apartment complexes, which have recently been found with rebars missing, ordered by the Korea Land & Housing Corporation (LH). Residents living in the supposedly dangerous units and prospective residents are only left confused and anxious as there is still some vagueness in the criteria and requirements of indemnification for the loss or termination of their contracts.



LH said on Thursday that 11,264 units have rebars omitted in construction in the 15 complexes. The government and the ruling party decided the day earlier to give damages to their current residents, and the right to terminate the contract to those bound to move in – but without further details specified or confirmed as to the number of damages or the application of the right of termination. “Since the government’s announcement, local headquarters across the country have received many inquiries regarding the amount of damages or how to execute the right to terminate the contract,” said LH.



The government also said on Wednesday that it would by late September examine 250,000 units in 298 apartment complexes built by general constructors with flat slab systems applied. However, it is not yet confirmed if residents of these complexes will be given loss damages or the right to terminate the contract, which will, in turn, cause further confusion. Currently, as many as 150,000 units in 188 complexes are already completed. Surprisingly, 105 complexes have their residential buildings built on flat slabs short of rebars. “If any issues are found in apartment buildings built by general constructors, they will talk to their residents and prospective ones,” the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport said.



