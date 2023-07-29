‘Center Pompidou Seoul’ to open at 63 Building. July. 29, 2023 08:12. bjk@donga.com.

The Center Pompidou, a contemporary art museum in Paris, France, will open in the 63 Building in 2025. Hanwha announced on the 28th that it has signed an agreement with the Center Pompidou to establish and operate "Centre Pompidou Hanwha Seoul." On March 19, Hanwha signed a memorandum of understanding for partnership with the Pompidou Center in France and agreed on the basics of establishing and operating an art museum at the 63 Building.



Hanwha plans to open and operate the museum in October 2025 after remodeling the annex building of the 63 Building. The contract lasts four years, and the Center Pompidou plans to hold special exhibitions twice a year, focusing on the works of contemporary art masters representing the 20th and 21st-century art trends. In addition to the exhibitions of world-renowned masters familiar to the general public, a large number of representative works that have never been introduced in Korea will also be displayed. In addition to the exhibition, the Pompidou Center will continue to provide consultations and cooperation in various fields in the future.



Shin Hyun-woo, chairman of the Hanwha Foundation for Arts and Culture, said, “We will continue to present high-quality masterpieces from around the world and leading contemporary artworks in Korea and consider our role as a global art platform that helps domestic artists grow.”



