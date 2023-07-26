8 of 10 overseas travelers plan on second trip abroad. July. 26, 2023 07:56. warum@donga.com.

A survey found that eight out of 10 travelers who went abroad in the first half of this year said they plan to travel abroad again in the second half.



The survey, conducted among 1,000 application users on Tuesday by a local travel and leisure app platform “Yeogi Eottae,” revealed that 40% of respondents traveled abroad in the first half. Among them, 86% responded that they have plans to travel abroad again in the second half. Even among the app users who didn't travel abroad in the first half, 66% stated they plan to travel abroad in the second half.



The most popular tourist destination was Japan. Among the respondents who traveled abroad in the first half of this year, 53% visited Japan, followed by Vietnam (25%) and Thailand (11%). As for desired travel destinations for the second half, 46% of the respondents chose Japan as their top pick, followed by Vietnam (17%) retaking second place.



