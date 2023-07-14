U.S. Chief of Staff nominee inspired by Korean War veterans. July. 14, 2023 07:55. weappon@donga.com.

Randy George, the nominee for U.S. Army Chief of Staff (59, pictured), said on Wednesday (local time) that he began his path as a soldier inspired by the persuasion of veterans who fought in the Korean War. The U.S. military has recently faced significant manpower shortages despite the conscription system. The U.S. military seems to have recognized the need to widely publicize the experiences of Korean War veterans and others to increase the number of applicants.



During the confirmation hearing held by the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on the same day, Mr. George disclosed that he had no military background or military bases in his hometown of Eldon, Iowa. George revealed that when he was a high school student, he learned about the Korean War from a veteran and was deeply impressed by the stories he heard during his military service. "Such connections are crucial in the lives of young people,” he said. “They will greatly influence their decision to enlist."



When asked about the most important thing when an emergency occurs on the Korean Peninsula, the nominee responded, "The continuous teamwork of the U.S.-ROK combined forces will enhance the capabilities of the U.S. Army in carrying out operations on the Korean Peninsula." Mr. George emphasized the need to strengthen U.S.-ROK joint exercises.



Nominee George enlisted in the military at the young age of 17 to earn money. He later graduated from West Point and became an officer. He served in the Gulf War and Iraq War and held positions as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army. In April of this year, U.S. President Joe Biden nominated him as the Chief of Staff of the Army.



