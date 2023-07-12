NATO expresses its will to expand clout in APAC region. July. 12, 2023 07:59. clearlee@donga.com.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is expanding its presence in the northern region of Europe and exerting pressure on Russia. At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his intention to expand influence in the Asia-Pacific region to keep China in check.



In an op-ed published in the Foreign Affairs magazine on Monday, the day before the NATO summit slated to kick off on Tuesday, Stoltenberg said, "As the two authoritarian regimes (Russia and China) grow closer, the free democracy camp must come together. That is why we invited the leaders of South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand from the Asia-Pacific region to the NATO summit, as they are allies of the United States and Europe."



"NATO does not see China as an enemy. We need to cooperate to address global challenges such as nuclear proliferation and climate change," Stoltenberg emphasized in his contribution. But he pointed out that "China is not criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine but rather strengthening military, diplomatic, and economic cooperation with Russia." He criticized China for attempting to control important supply chains and infrastructure of NATO member countries, and its aggressive diplomatic moves and repressive domestic policies challenging NATO's security, values, and interests.



"China is threatening neighboring countries,” Stoltenberg said, seemingly mindful of Asian countries, including Korea, calling for vigilance and warning against sacrificing “security for economic interests." His remarks are interpreted as implying that NATO will align with the United States in its strategy to counter China.



"At the NATO summit, NATO and Ukraine will discuss security issues on an equal footing for the first time," Stoltenberg said regarding Ukraine's potential NATO membership. "All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a NATO member regardless of Russia's intentions."



