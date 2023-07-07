Samsung issues Galaxy Unpacked Event invitation using Korean. July. 07, 2023 08:10. will@donga.com.

According to an official announcement by Samsung on Thursday, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event, titled "Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Join the Flip Side," for the first time in Seoul, Korea.



The invitation shows a smartphone, presumably the Galaxy Z Flip 5, folded into the shape of the Korean consonant "ㅅ" (s), with the Korean word "Unpack" written underneath. This departure from the usual practice of using English in invitations introduces the Korean alphabet. Notably, the words are adorned with symbols of Seoul, such as Namsan Tower and Gyeongbokgung Palace.



Samsung has been hinting at the colors and features of its upcoming products in its Unpacked invitations. This time, the invitation showcases a subtle, dreamy combination of green, blue, and purple, with a gentle light emanating from the hinge. This subtle detail suggests an improvement in the hinge mechanism. The industry circle believes the waterdrop-shaped hinge will significantly reduce screen creases and minimize gaps where the screen folds.



The event will take place at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, at 8 p.m. on July 26. Additionally, there will be another event titled "Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live Viewing," which is a co-hosted event by Samsung Electronics and the city of Seoul. This event will be held at Seoul Plaza, in front of Seoul City Hall. Several product unveilings are anticipated during these events, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a larger cover display compared to its predecessor, the Z Fold 5 with improved hinges and lighter weight, the Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Tab S9.



