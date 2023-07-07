Jamsu Bridge to transform into pedestrian-only bridge. July. 07, 2023 08:10. 4g1@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is looking to transform Jamsu Bridge, a submersible bridge below Banpo Bridge, into the first pedestrian-only Han River bridge by holding an international design competition.



On Thursday, Seoul announced that it would transform Jamsu Bridge into the first pedestrian-only Han River bridge, creating a new leisure and cultural space through a design competition. This competition is aligned with Seoul's plans to innovate urban and architectural designs, which were announced in February. Initially, designs, scale, and construction costs will be proposed through the competition, after which the city will establish a plan for the project.



Design submissions for the new Jamsu Bridge competition will be accepted from July 7 to Aug. 29 on the website project.seoul.go.kr. The jury review results will be announced on Sept. 13, and eight designs will be selected through the review process. The city will compensate the selected designs equally and choose one preferred bidder to perform the basic design services through a nominated design competition next year.



The contest is essential to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's Great Han River Project. The city has unveiled its plan to redesign Jamsu Bridge into a pedestrian-only bridge by 2026 to enhance the Han River's convenience and attractiveness. This transformation will create a leisure area where citizens can enjoy walks and movies. An official from the city government stated, "Jamsu Bridge has the shortest length and lowest height," and further emphasized, "Considering its unique aspects such as its proximity to the river surface, highlighted by Banpo Bridge's shade and shelter, it holds great potential as a cultural place."



To participate in the competition, applicants must submit designs and associated construction costs for the space above Jamsu Bridge and for the north and south access roads. Additionally, the design should address how the water space will connect with the surrounding areas.



