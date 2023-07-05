Djokovic takes rain delay into his own hands in Wimbledon. July. 05, 2023 07:52. hun@donga.com.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (world ranking 2nd), the “Djoker,” took his first step towards winning his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. While striving for his 24th career championship of major tournaments, Djokovic even found the leisure to personally wipe the court with a towel to prevent slipping on the rain-soaked grass.



On Monday, Djokovic achieved a 3-0 victory against Pedro Cachin of Argentina (ranked 68th) in the first round of the men's singles at the All England Club Center Court near London. If Djokovic defeats Jordan Thompson of Australia (ranked 70th) and secures the championship in London again this year, he will tie the record for the most Wimbledon titles, eight times, with Roger Federer of Switzerland (retired).



Although the official play time was two hours and 12 minutes, the match took over three hours and 30 minutes from the start to the end. After the first set, the roof was closed due to rain, and then it was reopened when the rain stopped, resulting in a delay of about 80 minutes.



While court maintenance staff wiped the rain-soaked court with towels, Djokovic also lent a hand. "Blow, we need your help,” the Serbian jokingly said to the audience of 15,000 when the court maintenance staff started using portable fans to dry the grass.



