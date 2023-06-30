Prigozhin planned to abduct Russia’s top generals. June. 30, 2023 07:59. weappon@donga.com.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, a private military company, allegedly planned to abduct high-ranking Russian officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, who are considered Wagner’s adversaries. The Wall Street Journal, citing a source, reported that Russia’s main security agency, the FSB, uncovered this kidnapping scheme. As a result, Mr. Prigozhin allegedly initiated an early insurrection as a backup plan. According to reports, Western intelligence agencies, including the U.S., had prior knowledge of Mr. Prigozhin’s plan.



The leader of the Wagner Group allegedly attempted to kidnap Minister Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov while they were visiting a southern region near the Ukraine border from Thursday to Sunday last week, with an aim to prevent their plan to weaken the Wagner Group by centralizing the command structure. However, when the plot was uncovered, Mr. Prigozhin quickly adjusted the plan and instead moved on to capture Moscow on Friday.



Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, tensions arose regarding commanding authority among Mr. Prigozhin, Minister Shoigu, and Gen. Gerasimov. Mr. Prigozhin’s discontent reached a boiling point in January when Gen. Sergey Surovikin, a high-ranking Russian commander with close ties to Mr. Prigozhin, was replaced by Gen. Valery Gerasimov. Notably, Surovikin earned the nickname “Gen. Armageddon” by the Russian media due to his brutality on the battlefield.



To Western intelligence agencies’ understanding, Mr. Prigozhin shared his intentions to execute his plan for insurrection with Gen. Surovikin and certain military officials, hoping they would join him. However, Surovikin countered Mr. Prigozhin’s efforts by releasing a video in which he urged Mr. Prigozhin to stop the mutiny. With no support from Surovikin and other military officials, Mr. Prigozhin, who had positioned himself near Moscow, decided to abandon his advance, negotiating for his immunity and permission of the Wagner Group’s exile in Belarus.



