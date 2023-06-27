BTS SUGA finishes final leg of world tour in Seoul. June. 27, 2023 08:09. beborn@donga.com.

SUGA made his appearance at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium on Sunday at Songpa-gu, Seoul, wearing a black jacket showing the words D-DAY. This was the last day of his solo concert celebrating the release of his album D-DAY in April this year, which kicked off in New York and was held in nine cities around the world and attended by 280,000 fans. Around 15,000 fans attended the final day of the concert, SUGA”s first solo concert in Seoul, held on Saturday and Sunday.



The concert started with the song “Haegem,” which means “removing prohibition.” The audience leaped to their feet as soon as the song started. SUGA performed 19 songs including the songs in his solo album, including ‘Daechwita,’ ‘Agust D,’ and ‘Give it to Me.’



SUGA’s stage performance was likened to a form of art. When he sang “People,” a song about relationships, around 10 dancers swept the stage as if walking on the streets forming the infinity symbol (∞). SUGA expressed his gratitude to BTS member J-HOPE for choreographing the dance. When he sang ‘Snooze,’ which was created with Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto who passed away in March this year, a video featuring the two artists was shown on the screen. The words “Wish you a peaceful journey” appeared at the end of the video. He played the guitar signed by BTS members as he sang ‘Trivia 轉: Seesaw’ and ‘Interlude: Shadow.’



BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and V joined the audience. “I felt alone doing this all alone, but today I have my brothers with me,” said SUGA happily. Members replied, “Well done, Yoon-gi (SUGA’s real name).”



