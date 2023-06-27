Most votes for Lee Jung-hoo in All-Star Best 12. June. 27, 2023 08:10. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

For fans and fellow players alike, the brightest star was Lee Jung-hoo of the Kiwoom Heroes.



According to the 2023 KBO All-Star "Best 12" announced by the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Monday, Lee Jung-hoo received 1,242,579 votes (51.9% of the vote) in the fan vote and 276 votes (77.7%) in the team vote, emerging as the leader in both categories. When the fan and All-Star votes were combined in a 7-to-3 ratio, Lee was also the undisputed winner with 59.68 points.



It is the second instance in history where a player has secured first place in both the fan and team votes simultaneously, following Doosan's Yang Eui-ji in 2018. Notably, Lee set new records for the highest number of votes and the highest percentage of votes in the team vote. While Lee also emerged as the top choice in the fan vote for the first time, he was unable to surpass Yang Hyeon-jong's all-time record of most votes (1,413,722) set last year. Lee has consistently been selected for the Best 12 every year, except in 2018, his second year in the league.



한국어