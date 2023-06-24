Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits sixth homer of season. June. 24, 2023 07:51. leper@donga.com.

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres ended his month-long homer drought, contributing to his team's victory and breaking their three-game losing streak.



On Friday, Kim hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants, launching the ball off the left roof during the fourth inning of a regular season Major League Baseball game. This marked Kim's sixth home run of the season, coming nearly a month after his fifth on May 25 against the Washington Nationals. Last season, the Korean infielder recorded a total of 11 home runs. Kim's homer came off the first pitch from reliever Jakob Junis, while batting leadoff. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a home run, an RBI, two walks, and two runs scored, playing a pivotal role in the Padres' 10-0 victory, which blanked the Giants.



San Diego Padres Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged the crucial role of home runs in securing the team's victory. In addition to Kim's solo homer, the Padres benefited from outstanding performances by Manny Machado and Gary Sanchez, who collectively contributed seven runs with three RBIs each. As a result, the San Francisco Giants' winning streak of 10 games came to an end.



The Pittsburgh Pirates, Korean centerfielder Bae Ji-hwan's team, suffered a 4-6 loss to the Miami Marlins, extending their losing streak to 10 games. Bae went hitless in three at-bats and has been unable to score a run for five consecutive games.



