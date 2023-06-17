Starfield Cheongna to be built by 2027. June. 17, 2023 08:04. cero@donga.com.

"Starfield Cheongna,” which combines a dome stadium, shopping mall, and hotel, will be built in Cheongna International City, Incheon. It is the second dome baseball stadium in Korea after Gocheok Sky Dome.



On Friday, Shinsegae Group announced the blueprint for Starfield Cheongna at the "Starfield Cheongna Vision Proclamation Ceremony" held at Incheon City Hall. The event was attended by SSG Landers owner Jeong Yong-jin, vice chairman of Shinsegae Group, and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok.



Starfield Cheongna will be built on a 165,000 square meter site with a total floor area of 500,000 square meters and three basement levels to six floors above ground with the goal of completion in 2027. The stadium has a total of 21,000 seats, and it will be possible to watch games in some spaces inside shopping malls or hotels. Examples include the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada, which has a hotel inside the stadium, and the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan, which has a large shopping mall near the stadium. However, Shinsegae Group explained that it is the first time in the world that a complex shopping mall and baseball field will be connected. On days when games are not played at the stadium, various performances and exhibitions will be held at the stadium so that the public can enjoy them throughout the year.



Shinsegae Group announced that Starfield Cheongra would generate a production-inducing effect equivalent to about 3.6 trillion won and a job creation effect of 30,000 people. “We will make sure that Starfield Cheongna becomes a landmark representing Korea,” Vice Chairman Jeong said.



