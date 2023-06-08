Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event to take place in Seoul. June. 08, 2023 09:04. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

For the first time in the company’s history, Samsung Electronics will hold the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company unveils its latest products, in Korea in late July, at COEX, Seoul. Samsung will unveil its latest foldable phone series, namely, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.



“Samsung Electronics is determined to engrave our sense of pride as the originator of foldable smartphones in the whole world upon unveiling the latest flagship models in Korea,” Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday.



The Galaxy Unpacked event, which embarked in March 2010 in Las Vegas, the U.S., by unveiling the first model of its Galaxy S series, has been held in major cities around the world, including New York, San Francisco, London, Berlin, and Barcelona. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unpacked event was held in August 2022 in New York both online and offline, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Galaxy Unpacked event takes place in Korea for the first time, and it is due to the unparalleled sales records of foldable smartphones in Korea and the recent popularity of the K-culture. According to Counterpoint Research, foldable smartphones accounted for 13.6 percent of all smartphones sold in Korea as of 2022.



