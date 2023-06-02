Kim Yo Jong vows second spy satellite launch attempt. June. 02, 2023 08:01. yea@donga.com.

Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the Workers’ Party and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has announced that North Korea is preparing to launch a military reconnaissance satellite into space orbit, which will then soon begin its mission, which would make their second attempt after the failed attempt on Wednesday. In a statement issued on Thursday, she emphasized the significance of North Korea possessing an advanced intelligence satellite, citing the fear it instills in their “enemies.” Furthermore, she stated that the country is determined to enhance its reconnaissance capabilities and will devote substantial efforts towards achieving that goal. Justifying their actions, Kim pointed out that the United States and all other countries have already launched “thousands of satellites.”



On Wednesday, the White House declared that the United States and its allies would hold Kim Jong Un and his regime accountable for its attempted launch of a reconnaissance satellite, hinting at imposing additional sanctions on North Korea and increasing the intensity of joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States. John Kirby, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, reaffirmed the United States’ dedication to its defense alliance with South Korea. He emphasized the U.S.’s commitment to maintaining military preparedness in the Korean Peninsula through training and implementing stronger readiness measures.



The International Maritime Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, adopted a resolution strongly condemning North Korea’s missile launch. During a meeting held at its headquarters in London, the U.K., the IMO Maritime Safety Committee strongly criticized North Korea for violating the United Nations Security Council resolution through its ballistic missile launch. Additionally, the committee reprimanded North Korea for neglecting to notify the coordinating countries five days before the launch, thus posing a significant threat to the safety of sailors and international maritime transport.



