Prosecutor investigating Trump gets death threat. March. 27, 2023 07:42.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump strongly criticized the prosecution’s investigation for resembling Stalin before a grand inquest on Monday to determine his indictment for trying to hush sexual assault allegations. As the former president told his supporters about the prosecutor in charge of investigation, the prosecutor received death threats.



According to the Associated Press and other U.S.-based media, former President Trump said to his supporters at Waco Regional Airport in Texas on Saturday that the prosecution’s investigation is nonsense and that the Manhattan District Attorney is the right-hand man of Democrats across the country. “The Biden regime’s weaponization of law enforcement against their political opponent is something right out of the Stalinist Russia horror show,” he said, claiming that witch hunt and fake investigations were carried out. He also argued that the prosecution is willingly using unlawful acts as new tools at an unprecedented level.



According to the New York Times, the Manhattan District Attorney, which is investigating the former president’s payment of hush money to an adult movie actress who made a claim to have had sex with him right before the 2016 presidential election, will determine whether to indict him or not on Monday. If indicted, he will be the first U.S. president who stands before in court as a defendant.



Former President Trump, who called for resistance from his supporters last week by saying that he would get arrested on March 21, poured out raw criticism on Friday on his social media company Truth Social against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in charge of the former president’s investigation by calling the district attorney human trash and animal.



Just about 10 hours after the former president made such comments, an envelope with white powder was delivered to the mail room of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. The envelope had a letter threatening to kill the district attorney. However, it was later reported that the powder did not have toxic or hazardous components. Prior to this, a civil trial raised by the state of New York against the former president’s family was temporarily delayed as a call was made to the Manhattan district court on Tuesday threatening to explode the office.



“Even after irresponsible, dangerous, and instigating speeches he made, which put him at the risk of impeachment twice, he is still inciting people to kill someone,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.



