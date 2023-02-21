Koon’s ‘Balloon Dog’ is shattered by a visitor. February. 21, 2023 07:41. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

During a local art fair in the United States, a sculpture by modern artist Jeff Koons, who holds the highest-selling record among living artists, was accidentally shattered by a gallery visitor. The New York Times (NYT) and AFP reported on Sunday (local time) that at the 'Art Wynwood' preview event held in Miami, a visitor touched the pedestal of Koons' 'Balloon Dog' sculpture with her foot, causing the artwork to fall and shatter into pieces.



The porcelain sculpture, which imitated its twisted latex inspiration, was about 40 centimeters tall and 48 centimeters long and was perched on a transparent pedestal at Art Wynwood. A visitor unintentionally knocked it over the sculpture during the art fair’s V.I.P. preview night.



“Before I knew it, they were picking up the Jeff Koons pieces in a dustpan with a broom,” said Stephen Gamson, who said in an interview that he saw the sculpture fall. He asked the gallery if they would sell him the broken pieces.



A source from the gallery said with a laugh that the number of these blue balloon dog sculptures had now shrunk to 798 from 799, increasing their rarity and value, adding that it is a good thing for the collectors. "While it was an unfortunate accident, the visitor did not intentionally break the work," the gallery said. "The art pieces are insured, and the incident will be processed accordingly.”



한국어