New song by Taeyang and Jimin tops iTunes global chart. January. 16, 2023 07:39. always99@donga.com.

‘VIBE,’ a new song sung jointly by Big Bang’s Taeyang (35) and BTS’ Jimin (28) is atop the ‘Worldwide Chart’ of iTunes, the global music streaming platform, as soon as it was released on Friday, The Black Label, Taeyang’s management agency said Sunday.



‘VIBE,’ Taeyang’s new digital single featuring Jimin, is a solo song, which the former Bing Bang member has released for the first time in five years since his third regular album, ‘White Night,’ released in 2017. Taeyang composed the new song and wrote the lyric, and Jimin helped with composing and features in the album. The music video showing the two singers together earned 31.97 million views on YouTube as of Sunday.



한국어