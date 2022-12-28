Dutch football star Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool. December. 28, 2022 07:43. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Cody Gakpo, a 23-year-old Dutch football attacker who showed a stunning performance in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, currently playing in PSV Eindhoven, will sign a deal with Liverpool.



PSV stated that it has agreed with Liverpool on a transfer deal for Gakpo, who will immediately leave for England, where he will undergo the necessary formalities to complete the transfer. The transfer fee and the duration of the contract remain undisclosed. PSV general manager said Gakpo’s anticipated transfer would be a “record” for the club’s history. So far, the record transfer fee for Eindhoven was set by Hirving Lozano, who transferred to Napoli back in 2019 for 45 million euros (about 60.9 billion won).



The BBC estimated that Gakpo’s transfer fee would amount to 40 million to 50 million euros (about 54.1 to 67.7 billion won). Gakpo is one of the players who has seen the biggest increase in the transfer fee. Transfermarkt estimated Gakpo’s transfer fee as 22 million euros back in January. After the World Cup, the media outlet anticipated Gakpo’s transfer fee to amount to 60 million euros, up by 38 million euros in just a year.



At the Qatar World Cup, Gakpo scored three out of five goals for the Netherlands national team. He is the first player who scored goals in all three games of the group match in the history of the Netherlands national football team.



