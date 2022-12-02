International forum on low carbon cities to take place in Songdo. December. 02, 2022 07:37. ksb@donga.com.

The second International Forum on Low Carbon Cities, jointly organized by the UNESCAP and the Incheon Metropolitan City, will take place in Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel in Songdo, Incheon for three days from Tuesday.



The forum intends to bring together international cooperation on creating low-carbon cities. The forum comprises six programs, including climate governance, the role of cities and policies; nature-based and innovative solutions; circular economy and cities; and local cooperation. The forum was held in an online venue last year due to the pandemic, but the event will take place online and offline this year. A field visit to the National Institute of Environmental Research and Sudokwon Landfill Site is also planned.



About 500 participants will attend the forum, including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Green Climate Fund’s Secretary General Yannick Glemarec. Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok of Incheon Metropolitan City will give a presentation on the 2045 Incheon City’s Carbon Neutrality Vision and strategy at the opening ceremony on Dec. 6.



“Global average temperature rose by 1.09 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial period. Seventy-five percent of the total carbon emissions are produced by cities, which cover only 2 percent of the world’s surface. I hope this forum contributes to the ongoing efforts to transition to a carbon-neutral society,” an official of the Incheon City government said.



한국어