Seoul Health Show opens on Nov. 1. October. 27, 2022 07:50. yunjung@donga.com.

The Dong-A Ilbo and Channel A will host the 2022 Seoul Health Show- Urban Health Festival at the Seoul Plaza in front of the Seoul City Hall building from November 1 to 3.



The event, which kicks off this year, will serve as a venue for those with health interests to experience business/health care facilities/public institutions’ health care contents. Over 100 booths will be featured, sponsored by global and domestic healthcare businesses, introducing state-of-the-art technology and services. Outdoor yoga classes, cross-fit classes, various entertainment events, and lucky draws will also be held. Here are the main programs of the three-day event:



Various programs are lined up to celebrate the event, which will be held for the first time this year.



The main program for Day 1 would be “K-pop Pump-up” and “Yoga Class with Andar.” Fitness Candy Crew will be on stage, dancing along with the audience to exciting and upbeat K-pop music and showcasing dance performances. All participants will receive a Health Band, the official souvenir of the Health Show. There will be many lucky draw events with prizes, such as Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Fit 2 and Buds 2.



Yoga Class with Andar is an event for yoga lovers. Participants can enjoy the afternoon sunshine as they participate in the yoga class on the grass of the Seoul Plaza. The fee is 30,000 won, but all participants will receive Andar yoga wear of around 100,000 won. The lucky draw features prizes worth 6 million won, including gift certificates for health examination, luxury golf equipment, and health care smart devices.



On Day 2, members of the reality show “Iron Squad” will be on stage. Hwang Joong-won, known as “General Hwang,” and Jeong Hae-cheol, known as “Sister Hae-cheol,” will present an hour-long cross-fit program for workout lovers. All the equipment needed for the workout will be prepared, so participants can simply show up in light workout wear. All participants will be given health bands, with workout equipment such as squat machines.



The highlight of Day 3 is the flying of the medical helicopter above the Seoul Plaza. “CPR class with Doctor Helicopter,” which The Dong-A Ilbo and Channel A have been promoting to raise awareness on the restrictions faced by medical helicopters such as noise complaints and landing restrictions, will be an opportunity to view the helicopter and learn about CPR.



Various short events will be featured, along with lecture programs. On the first day, office workers can team up with colleagues to jump rope together and play tug-of-war. On Day 2, the Iron Squad members will join in a game of dodgeballs. Winners of the jump-rope competition will receive a dining certificate of 500,000 won. Dodgeball winners will receive workout equipment as prize.



Participants can also play 1:1 on “Street Soccer” and work out on the grass of Seoul Plaza using exercise equipment. More details on the program and prizes can be found at www.donga.com/news/Health/healthshow.



