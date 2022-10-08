Biden warns risks of Armageddon amid Putin's nuclear threat. October. 08, 2022 07:39. weappon@donga.com.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Thursday (local time) that Russian President Vladimir Putin may pose a real nuclear threat to humanity for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, describing this nuclear catastrophe as "Armageddon.”



"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” said President Biden at a fundraiser event for the Democratic Party's election candidates in New York. "I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon." He implicitly expressed concern over Russia's likelihood of using nuclear weapons by citing the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, when the United States and Russia were driven to the verge of nuclear war.



It was the first time President Biden showed concern over the possible use of Russian nuclear arms since President Putin implied last month that he might take nuclear action. He made it clear on Sept. 30 that he would use every tool at his disposal to protect Russian territory while signing off annexation agreements with the four Ukrainian regions that Russia had conquered.



In response, experts assume that Washington may have seen signs of Russia's use of nuclear weapons. Looking into likely Russian nuclear scenarios, the Biden administration has been concerned that President Putin may consider using tactical nuclear weapons if he concludes that Russia will unlikely win Ukraine.



Citing "Armageddon,” President Biden may have implied that the U.S. and NATO member nations will get involved directly in war if and when Russia carries out nuclear attacks on Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued on Thursday that preemptive attacks are required, adding that NATO should eliminate the chances of Russia's nuclear activities.



