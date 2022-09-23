Kim Min-jae named the 11 best footballers of 5 European leagues. September. 23, 2022 07:51. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae (photo) has been selected as one of the best 11 European professional footballers.



Whoscored.com, a football statistics site, announced the best 11 of the top 5 European leagues for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday. The five major leagues are the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1. The football website tallied the records by accumulating players' performances in the five major leagues since last month.



Kim received a score of 7.46 and was named the best left central defender. Along with Kim, Roger Ibañez (A.S. Roma, score 7.42) was selected as the top right central defender; Ramy Bensebaini (Mönchengladbach, score 7.58) and Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern Munich, score 7.77) were selected as the top left and right defenders. Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach), with a score of 7.55, was named the top goalkeeper.



Kim was also nominated for Serie A “Player of the Month for September.” On their official Instagram on Wednesday, Serie A announced five nominees for Player of the Month, including Kim Min-jae.



한국어