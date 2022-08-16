Only Korea sees Covid-19 surges. August. 16, 2022 07:59. becom@donga.com,ksy@donga.com.

Korea records highest number of COVID-19 cases per 1 million



The number of COVID-19 confirmations in Korea last week turned out to be the highest against population size among the 216 countries that compile COVID-19 statistics. Korea is the only country with the resurge of COVID-19 cases that continue to stay high for almost 50 days. Experts say that the wave of COVID-19 could be prolonged with the start of the school season and the upcoming Chuseok holidays.



Our World in Data, a global data compiling site, shows that the number of new COVID-19 confirmations in Korea last week (Aug. 7-13) per 1 million was 16,452, the highest among 216 countries compiling relevant data. Korea's numbers were comparatively high next to Marshall Islands in second (14,577) and Japan in third (11,581).



The number of new COVID-19 confirmations recorded 62,078 on Monday, which was 12.3 percent higher than the previous week at 55,262 , despite fewer testing due to floods and holidays. The number of week-on-week confirmed cases continue to grow for 49 continuous days since June 28, which contrasts with declining numbers at Japan, Germany, France and other major countries, which have seen numbers reverse in 30-40 days.



Experts say that Korea's high population is more highly impacted by new mutant viruses and social distancing. "We are the highest in the world, even at underestimated figures. The actual number of confirmed cases should be twice higher than the official numbers," said Um Joong-sik, professor of Infectious Diseases at Gacheon University.



