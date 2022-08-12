Kim Yo Jong: COVID-19 introduced to N. Korea due to propaganda leaflets. August. 12, 2022 07:49. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

Kim Yo Jong, vice-department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party (pictured), the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said, "We should take strong retaliatory measures,” as she blamed South Korea for the outbreak of COVID-19 on its soil. She said that the introduction of the coronavirus disease to the North was due to propaganda leaflets, money, sloppy booklets, and some stuff sent by the South, adding it will hold it accountable.



“North Korea is repeating baseless and absurd allegations,” the South Korean Ministry of Unification asserted. "We express deep regret for the rude and threatening remarks made by North Korea toward the South." With North Korea announcing retaliation in advance, some voice concerns that it may launch local provocations by using joint ROK-US military drills as an excuse.



"This quarantine struggle was a real war waged against the enemy,” Kim Yo Jong claimed on Wednesday. "If the enemy continues to engage in dangerous acts that can introduce the virus to the Republic, we will respond by exterminating not only the virus but also those in the South Korean authorities."



In the midst of this, the circumstance that Kim Jong Un had been infected with COVID-19 also came to light. Kim Yo Jong referred to his brother as, “Our dear leader was seriously ill from high fever while waging this quarantine war, but could not lie down for even a second because of the thoughts of his people that he had to take responsibility for until the end.” It is unusual for the North Korean regime to publicly disclose the medical conditions of its supreme leader.



