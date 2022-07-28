Webcomics version of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ to be released. July. 28, 2022 07:58. hoho@donga.com.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo,’ an ENA’s recent TV hit, is going to be adapted into webcomics.







The 60 episodes of webcomics version of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ based on a TV show of the same title will be serialized on NAVER Webtoon platform starting on Wednesday. AIMC, an affiliate of Astory which created the show, will produce the comics version, drawn by illustrator HwaUmJo and written by Yuil. The webcomics version will include additional episodes that have not into the TV show, and will be serviced in other languages including English, Japanese, and Chinese for overseas fans.







The pre-released poster features the happy face of the main character Woo Young-woo in short, round hair just like the ones from the actress Park Eun-bin in the TV version, wearing big headphones. She is surrounded by kimbap, her favorite food as she can see all the ingredients in one glance, while a wale, symbolizing her mood and identity is swimming along the sky.



The legal drama revolves around newbie attorney Woo Young-woo, who has an extraordinarily high IQ and on autism spectrum. The series presents the challenges Woo confronts while working for a top firm, and how she grows from her experiences. The show started on June 29 with 0.9 percent of viewership but jumped to 13.1 percent on its eighth episode. The show’s popularity has been going beyond its domestic market – it has been one of the most-watched non-English television show on Netflix globally, and made into CNN’s report as a recent Korean hit as well.



한국어