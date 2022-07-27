Korean War veteran’s family suggests educating students about the war. July. 27, 2022 07:57. weappon@donga.com.

“How great would it be if BTS give a concert for the Korean War veterans?” In a telephone interview with The Dong-A Ilbo, Bobbie Downs, director of the Educational Services Unit of Burlington County, New Jersey, said that more American students will be interested in getting to know about the Korean War if “cool” Korean culture is blended with history lessons. Director Downs has been producing educational contents about the Korean War with the Korean War Memorial Foundation since 2016 and teaching American history and social studies teachers about the history and significance of the Korean War.



Director Downs started to engage in this activity largely due to her late motherly grandfather Charles Maynor, a Korean War veteran. Mr. Maynor belonged to the 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Division of the U.S. Army and fought in Geumgang River Battle, one of the fiercest battles in the Korean War. Despite having suffered an injury, Mr. Maynor obliterated the machine gun of North Korea and won a silver medal for the merit. After retirement, he committed for the betterment of the Korean War veterans, including by building the monument commemorating the Korean War in Florida. Mr. Maynor died in 1998.



“Studying the Korean War, I thought sharing this legacy would not only honor my grandfather but also show deference to many Korean War veterans,” said Director Downs. “Many American students know Korea well, thanks to Korean drama ‘Squid Game,’ K-pop, Korean movies and TV dramas. However, they find it hard to relate the Korean War to Korea. I hope the Korean government share educational materials about the Korean War. It would be of great help.”



한국어