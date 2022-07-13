Conductor Alan Gilbert to perform with KBS Symphony Orchestra. July. 13, 2022 08:03. gustav@donga.com.

Former Music Director of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra Alan Gilbert, who performed in Korea in 2014 with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, will conduct the KBS Symphony Orchestra for the first time on July 29 and 30 at the Art Center Incheon and the Lotte Concert Hall, respectively, marking the 780th Subscription Concert of the KBS Symphony Orchestra. In particular, the performance at the Lotte Concert Hall is the first Matine since the orchestra’s founding.



Gilbert was born to the parents who were both violinists of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and became the music director as the successor to Lorin Maazel in 2009, garnering attention as the first native New Yorker to hold the position. In its first performance in Korea at the Seoul Arts Center eight years ago with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, Alan Gilbert conducted the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. After handing over the baton to Jaap van Zweden in 2017, Gilbert is currently a lead conductor of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra since 2019.



The pieces Mr. Gilbert will conduct include Chin Un-suk’s Frontispiece, Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in collaboration with cellist Kian Soltani, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. “Frontispiece,” a premiere piece in the performance in Korea, was commissioned by the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra. Chin Un-suk stated that she was asked to create a work that brings together the entire history of Western music. The melodies of key symphonic works of different epochs, such as Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Scriabin, and Messiaen, have been evoked in the piece.



Soltani, who will perform the Concerto by Shostakovich with the KBS Symphony Orchestra, is an Austrian cellist born to Persian parents, served as chief cellist of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra led by Daniel Barenboim. He signed an exclusive recording contract with Deutsche Grammophon in 2017.



“Our first matinee is the response to the change in the listening patterns of classical music audience,” the KBS Symphony Orchestra stated. “Many overseas orchestras hold weekend matinees. We will provide more matinee performances.”



