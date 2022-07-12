Cho Seong Jin’s first Chopin piano concerto No. 2 in Korea. July. 12, 2022 08:04. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Pianist Cho Seong Jin (28. in the photo) will play two pieces of Chopin’s concerto in a concert – the first time for him to play the second piece in Korea.







Credia Music & Artists, a concert management company, announced that Mr. Cho will play Chopin piano concerto No.1 and No.2 in “CREDIA PROMS- Cho Seong Jin and Chopin” event which will be held on August 31 at the outdoor theater of Yonsei University in Seoul. The same performance will be staged in Sejong Cultural Foundation in Sejong City on August 30.



Cho played Chopin concerto No.1 in his final stage at 2015 Chopin Concur. His play of the piece was also featured in his first studio album released 2016 by Deutsch Grammophon (DG), a famous record label company in Germany. It is his first time to play Chopin Concerto No.2 in Korea.



“While concerto No. 1 has more technical and musical requirements to play, playing No.2 is about rather feminine and elegant expressions. Nineteen-year-old Chopin, who then was tormented by hopeless love, will be the inspiration of my play,” Cho commented.



Ensemble Kremerata Baltica, celebrating their 25th anniversary, as well as Clarinetist Kim Han, Cho’s alumni from Yewon Art School will also showcase their performances at the stage. The reservation of tickets is available from July 14 to 15.



