Napalm Girl goes through final skin treatment. July. 04, 2022 07:46. asap@donga.com.

Phan Thi Kim Phuc (age 59), whose photograph became famous for showing the horrors of the Vietnam War, has gone through final skin treatment for burning by napalm bomb dropped by an American plane, reported NBC News and other U.S. media outlets on Saturday (local time).



She went through her final skin treatment at a dermatologist clinic in Miami, Florida on June 28. Nearly 65 percent of her body had been burned at that time and she had to be hospitalized for 14 months. She has also suffered from various side effects afterwards. "I am no longer a victim, I am a survivor," said Phan Thi, who has been through 12 laser treatments since 2015.



The Napalm bomb, which heats up to 3,000 degrees Celsius and completely burns down radius of several meters where the bomb is dropped, is notoriously known as an indiscriminate weapon. Journalist Ut took the photo of Phan Thi, who ran across the road driven by fear and naked after the bomb set her on fire, in Trang Bang, Vietnam in June 1972.



한국어