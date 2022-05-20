Obi-Wan Kenobi returns to Star Wars in 17 years. May. 20, 2022 08:06. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi to the Star Wars universe after 17 years on Disney+ scheduled to be released on June 8.



“I had reservations about Obi-Wan Kenobi. I am happy as an actor to return to the role,” McGregor said in a virtual press meeting. The actor played the character in the Star Wards trilogy, starting in 1999 with “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” Obi-Wan, a fictional character in the Star Wards franchise since 1977, is a Jedi Master of the Jedi High Council that works to maintain peace and justice in the Galactic Republic. He is respected for his swordsmanship and diplomatic skills. In the latest series, Obi-Wan reappears to fight the Jedi Hunters after spending long years in solitude since his mentee Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader.



“This film was special, because it showed a different aspect of our beloved character Obi-Wan,” said McGregor. “It was exciting to play a character that goes through huge changes, including some psychological damage.”



“I respect the previous works of the Star Wars series” said director Deborah Chow. “But I wanted to open a new chapter, adding originality to the story.”



