Cherry blossom streets in Yeouido and Seokchon Lake to open in 3 years. March. 23, 2022 07:48. 4g1@donga.com.

Cherry blossom streets in Yeouido and Seokchon Lake, the well-known spots to enjoy cherry blossoms in Seoul, will return to its citizens for the first time in 3 years. However, official festivals will not be held given continued COVID-19 infections.



Yeongdeungpo District of Seoul announced on Tuesday that cherry blossom streets in Yeouido will be limitedly open to citizens from March 31. The district has suspended its annual Yeouido spring flower festival since 2020 for the first time in 16 years since its launch to prevent COVID-19 infections. The cherry blossom street was completely closed and only a selected few were allowed in last year.



Citizens of Seoul will be able to walk in the 1.7-kilometer-long cherry blossom street, which lasts from the southern end of Seogang Bridge to the intersection of the National Assembly members’ office building, from March 31 to April 8. The street will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. However, people can only enter and exit the street from the intersections of the southern end of Seogang Bridge and the National Assembly members’ office building, with all streets leading to the cherry blossom street from Hangang Park blocked.



Yeongdeungpo District decided not to hold the Yeouido spring flower festival this year as well, given the rising COVID-19 cases. Information on the opening of the cherry blossom street and traffic control can be found on the official website of the festival (blossom.or.kr).



Seokchon Lake’s cherry blossom street in Songpa District will also reopen for the first time in three years. While the Seokchon Lake cherry blossom festival won’t be held, citizens can enjoy cherry blossoms without a time limit.



Songpa District will hold the cherry blossom picnic event in Songpa Dullegil walking trails from Friday to April 3 to prevent big crowds in Seokchon Lake. Songpa Dullegil walking trails are 21-kilometer-long, connecting Seongnaecheon, Jangjicheon, Tancheon, and Han River. The district will prepare photo zones and exhibitions along the walking trails.



한국어