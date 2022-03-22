S. Korea to authorize the use of Merck pill. March. 22, 2022 08:04. easy@donga.com,becom@donga.com.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 patients in South Korea is expected to hit the 10 million mark this week. Considering the current state as a “crisis,” the government is planning to import edible cure for the coronavirus for 100,000 patients as early as this month. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has decided to grant an emergency approval for the use of Lagevrio (made of molnupiravir), an oral antiviral developed by Merck, before Thursday. When given a go-ahead, Lagevrio will become the second oral antivirals to be approved in South Korea, following Pfizer’s Paxlovid.



As of Monday, the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea stood at 209,169. This is the first time that the figure has dropped below 300,000 in 10 days. With 9.58 million and 2,815 cumulative patients, the number is projected to surpass 20% of the population or 10 million in a near future.



It remains unclear when the spread will peak out. Experts say it is plateauing, but there is no clear end in sight. “The Omicron variant is currently wading through the peak point of infection,” said Jeon Hae-cheol, the Minister of the Interior and Safety of South Korea.



