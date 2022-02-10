Private camping facilities in Korea increase during pandemic era. February. 10, 2022 07:52. by Dong-Jin Shin shine@donga.com.

More than 300 camping sites have increased during the pandemic, while more than 700 travel agencies closed business.



The Korea Tourism Association said on Wednesday that the number of travel businesses as of late last year stood at 37,027, which was reduced by 113 compared to the previous year. Travel businesses include travel agencies, hotels, camping sites, leisure facilities and travel convenience facilities. The number of travel agencies went down from 22,283 as of end 2019 to 21,647 in end 2020, further declining to 20,906 as of late last year. The reduction is caused by the pandemic limiting overseas travel.



Meanwhile, the number of camping sites, where travelers enjoy the outdoors and nature, grew from 2,367 in 2019 to 2,534 in 2020, further increasing to 2,837 last year.



