KBL All Star match rosters have been finalized. January. 04, 2022 07:55. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

The Korean Basketball League (KBL) All Star match rosters for ‘Team Heo Ung’ and ‘Team Heo Hoon’ have been announced. The match will take place at Daegu Indoor Gymnasium on January 16.



The KBL announced All Star match roasters on Monday for Heo Ung of Wonju DB and Heo Hoon of Suwon KT who won the first and second most votes, respectively, in All Star fan vote. Players selected by each of the two will play for the respective team.



Team Heo Ung includes his teammates Kim Jong-kyu and Park Chan-hee, Kim Sun-hyung (Seoul SK), Ra Gun-ah (Jeonju KCC), Kim Nak-hyeon (Daegu KOGAS), Byeon Joon-hyeong (Anyang KGC), Lee Dae-sung (Goyang Orion), Lee Seung-Hyun (Goyang Orion), Lee Kwan-hee (Changwon LG), Lee Won-seok (Seoul Samsung), and Lee Woo Seok (Ulsan Hyundai Mobis).



Team Heo Hoon is composed of his teammates Yang Hong-seok and Ha Yoon-gi, Kim Si-rae (Seoul Samsung), Lim Dong-seob (Seoul Samsung), Lee Jung-hyun (Jeonju KCC), Lee Jae-do (Changwon LG), Choi Jun-yong (Seoul SK), Lee Dae-Hun (Daegu KOGAS), Seo Myeong-jin (Ulsan Hyundai Mobis), Moon Seong-gon (Anyang KGC), and Lee Jung-hyun (Goyang Orion).



All Star matches, which had set up teams based on players’ teams or ages, made a switch to a fan vote method where fans’ No. 1 and No. 2 picks select players regardless of their original teams. As the Heo brothers earned the most votes, the sibling rivalry will unfold at an All Star match.



한국어