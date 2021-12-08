Tom Holland says he is a big fan of Son Heung-min. December. 08, 2021 07:59. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

“Sonny is my favorite football player. I’ve been a big fan of his,” said Tom Holland during an online press conference with Korean media outlets on Tuesday. The British actor, who plays the protagonist of the movie “Spider Man: No Way Home,” slated to hit South Korea on Dec. 15 before opening in the U.S., was enthusiastic when he talked about Son Heung-min. Holland has told the media many times that he is a fan of the South Korean Tottenham player. Son posted a photo of him and Holland on his Instagram on Saturday and recently struck a Spider-man celebration.



Holland said he recently met Sonny and he interviewed him for an hour, asking him lots of questions. “He plays with such grace,” said Holland. “I had a meeting with Bong Joon-ho the other day and all we spoke about was Sonny.”



Zendaya, who plays Peter Parker’s girlfriend MJ, said she was able to meet Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeong at a fashion awards and hopes to get to know her more.



The “Spider Man: No Way Home” is the final installment in the Homecoming trilogy. In the new movie, Spiderman, whose identity was revealed in the previous installment, “Spider Man: Far From Home (2019),” takes help from Dr. Strange, but in the process, unleashes a host of villains from every universe. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, who plays Parker’s friend Ned, were all born in 1996. They have become best friends as they have worked together from the first installment, “Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).” Holland and Zendaya are seeing each other. Batalon said this movie is special in that the characters and fans grew together.



