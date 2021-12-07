Candidate Yoon Seok-youl vows to achieve change of government. December. 07, 2021 07:55. empty@donga.com.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl condemned the Moon Jae-in administration on Monday, saying the “disgustingly hypocritical administration must be replaced.” Yoon stressed the need for judgment and transfer of power at an event marking the launch of his party’s presidential election committee.



“We must judge this disgusting, corrupt, and incapable administration,” Yoon said at the inauguration ceremony for the launch of PPP’s presidential election committee held in Seoul on Monday. “People who do not own a house are suffering from soaring deposits and monthly rent, and people who do own a house are suffering from heavy taxes,” Yoon said. “For whom does the administration exist? They don’t care about the livelihood of the ordinary people and take care of the personal benefits of the corrupt elite.” Yoon’s remarks are aimed at forming public opinion against the Moon Jae-in administration by highlighting the administration’s failure of the real estate policy, which is considered the current administration’s biggest weakness.



Yoon stressed the spirit of a “one team.” “What we need the most now is unity. If we agree on a change of power, we must work together as a team,” Yoon said at the inauguration ceremony of the party’s election committee held on the day, 31 days after he had been elected as the party’s presidential candidate. “I will strengthen the fundamentals of the country with ‘Yoon Seok-youl’s kind of fairness’ that starts from the lowest point,” said Yoon, encouraging people to change the party and the country together.



Yoon plans to reach out to the youth and those at the center of the political spectrum by entrusting Kim Chong-in with the general chairman of the party’s election campaign committee and Lee Jun-seok with the head of the party’s election planning and promotion. “The public official of integrity, whom the Moon Jae-in administration was anxious to kick out, is standing here as a symbol of public office and justice,” said Kim.



