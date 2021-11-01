Princess Mako’s husband failed to pass U.S. bar exam. November. 01, 2021 07:29. lovesong@donga.com.

Key Komuro, who married to Japanese Princess Mako on Tuesday, failed to pass the New York bar exam in the U.S., Japan’s Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported Sunday.



According to the State of New York bar examination committee on Friday, Komuro did not make the list of people who passed the bar exam. A total of 9,227 people took the exam, and 5,791 passed to suggest an overall pass rate of 62.7 percent. Komuro was quoted as saying that he will retry in February next year.



Komuro, who graduated from Fordham Law School in New York in May, is currently working as paralegal at a law firm in Manhattan.



