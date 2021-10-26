Chung Nurie ranks 2nd place in Paganini Competition. October. 26, 2021 07:38. gustav@donga.com.

South Korean teenage violinist Chung Nurie on Sunday ranked 2nd place in the 56th Paganini International Violin Competition in Genoa, Italy. He was awarded not only the Giuseppe Gibboni Prize in memory of Enrico Costa which is offered by the Costa family to the youngest finalist competitor admitted to the final but also the Amici di Paganini Association Award, which is given to the semifinalist competitor for the best performance of the contemporary piece in the semifinal round.



Since its foundation in 1956, the Paganini Competition has gained fame as one of the world’s top two violin competitions along with the International Queen Elisabeth Grand Prize in Belgium. In the 54th competition in 2015, South Korean violinist Yang In-mo at the age of 20 was presented the Giuseppe Gibboni Prize and the Amici di Paganini Association Award. Since 2013 when Chung was eight years old, he has been guided and tutored by Kim Nam-yoon in the Korean National Institute for the Gifted in Arts. He won Il Piccolo Violin Magico in Italy in 2016 - a competition among gifted young violinists, followed by the grand prize in the 2016 Euroasia Young Violin competition in Japan.



한국어