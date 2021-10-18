Lee Jae-myung to attend parliamentary inspection for Gyeonggi. October. 18, 2021 09:29. yolo@donga.com,empty@donga.com.

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, will attend a parliamentary inspection of the Gyeonggi provincial government by the parliamentary Public Administration and Security Committee and the Land and Transport Committee on Monday and Wednesday in his capacity as the governor.



The ruling party’s standard bearer will attempt to bring an end to controversy over suspicion around special favors given in the course of the development of Daejang-dong in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. The Daejang-dong issue has continued to linger for more than a month, by betting his fate at parliamentary inspection, which Lee chose over his premature resignation as governor.



Lee focused on preparing for parliamentary inspection throughout the weekend, while minimizing other activities. He raised a slew of suspicions including the accusation that Yoon Seok-yul, former prosecutor general and a main opposition party presidential hopeful, excluded corruption in lending for the Daejang-dong development project while Yoon was serving as the prosecutor in charge of investigation into sloppy lending by Busan Savings Bank.



“What would happen if candidate Lee becomes the president? He will seek to do what (he) has done in Seongnam City and Gyeonggi Province across the country,” Yoon wrote in his Facebook account on Sunday. “I will prevent Lee Jae-myung from taking power.”



“If Lee tells lies at the parliamentary inspection, he will face perjury, and we will heavily grill him on his changes of testimonies,” a source at the main opposition People’s Party said.



