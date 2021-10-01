Choi Ji-man hits his 50th career home run in MLB. October. 01, 2021 07:30. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Choi Ji-man, the South Korean designated hitter of the Tampa Bay Rays, has hit his 50th career home run in his 370th appearance in the Major League Baseball (MLB).



On Thursday, Choi hit a three-run homer against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning when the Rays were leading the game 3-0. The Korean clean-up hitter and first-base man hit the first breaking ball from pitcher Luis Garcia to slam a monumental homer, his 11th this season and 50th in career. Tampa Bay won the game 7-0.



The South Korean lefty slugger has pulled off 46 out of 50 home runs from right-handed pitchers (92%). Garcia is also a right-hander. While there are four homers that he scored against left-handed pitchers, only three came from the left side of the bat as the other one was pulled off from the right side during the Ray’s home game on July 27.



Among the “Korean Major Leaguers,” Choo Shin-soo holds the record as most prolific slugger with a total 218 homers, followed by Choi. Until last year, the second place was held by Gang Jung-ho (46 homers, retired), but Choi has taken the spot this year.



