Messi scores his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain. September. 30, 2021 07:25. by Won-Hong Lee, Jae-Yeong Yoo bluesky@donga.com,elegant@donga.com.

Lionel Messi, 34, scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi scored a goal in the 74th minute when his team was leading 1-0 against Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage in Paris, France. It was his first goal in four games since he moved from FC Barcelona to PSG. Messi has scored 121 goals in 151 Champions League matches.



Messi was driving the ball from the midfield when he passed the ball to Kylian Mbappe on the right wing. Messi then went between defenders, playing a one-two with Mbappe to score his shot into the top corner. The first goal for PSG was scored by Idrissa Gueye in the 8th minute.



Since moving to PSG, Messi was not able to score a goal in a few matches and at times was replaced due to injury. Messi appeared unhappy, prompting rumors that he is having difficulties adapting to the new team. But after the match, Messi posted a picture of Neymar, Mbappe, and himself posing shirtless on his Instagram account, showing that he is getting along well his teammates. Messi said after the match that he is happy to score a goal for a new team, adding he is getting to know with his teammates and he will get better. PSG is currently a group leader with one win and one draw (four points) while Manchester City stands at 3rd with one win and one loss (three points).



한국어